FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) marked $5.40 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $5.05. While FTC Solar Inc. has overperformed by 6.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FTCI fell by -48.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.43 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.65% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) to Neutral. A report published by ROTH Capital on June 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FTCI. Northland Capital also rated FTCI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 23, 2022. Piper Sandler April 21, 2022d the rating to Underweight on April 21, 2022, and set its price target from $4 to $3. Piper Sandler April 08, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FTCI, as published in its report on April 08, 2022. ROTH Capital’s report from January 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4 for FTCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -73.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of FTC Solar Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -76.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.34M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FTCI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.30%, with a gain of 11.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.69, showing growth from the present price of $5.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FTCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FTC Solar Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FTCI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FTCI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in FTCI has increased by 8.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,567,308 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.91 million, following the purchase of 267,307 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in FTCI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 38.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 773,824 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,758,276.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its FTCI holdings by 5.83% and now holds 1.85 million FTCI shares valued at $9.26 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. FTCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.50% at present.