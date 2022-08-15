Regis Corporation (RGS)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 43.43% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.04. Its current price is -86.82% under its 52-week high of $7.89 and 108.00% more than its 52-week low of $0.50. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.69% below the high and +53.37% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RGS’s SMA-200 is $1.6191.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 0.11 right now. RGS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.02, resulting in an 1.30 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Regis Corporation (RGS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Regis Corporation (RGS): Earnings History

If we examine Regis Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.06, slashing the consensus of -$0.12. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.06, resulting in a 50.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.06 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.12. That was a difference of $0.06 and a surprise of 50.00%.

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Regis Corporation (RGS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.80% of shares. A total of 89 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 35.50% of its stock and 41.19% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Inspire Developers LLC holding total of 3.77 million shares that make 8.28% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4.05 million.

The securities firm Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 2.9 million shares of RGS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.36%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3.11 million.

An overview of Regis Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Regis Corporation (RGS) traded 717,220 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8308 and price change of +0.09. With the moving average of $0.8563 and a price change of +0.40, about 1,664,244 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RGS’s 100-day average volume is 1,244,453 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1386 and a price change of -1.12.