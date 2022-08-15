CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) closed Friday at $6.02 per share, up from $5.70 a day earlier. While CleanSpark Inc. has overperformed by 5.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLSK fell by -58.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.60 to $3.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.11% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) recommending Buy. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on June 03, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CLSK. H.C. Wainwright also rated CLSK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 22, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on March 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $45. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for CLSK, as published in its report on February 16, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 11, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for CLSK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 413.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CleanSpark Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CLSK is recording an average volume of 1.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.56%, with a gain of 29.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.67, showing growth from the present price of $6.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLSK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CleanSpark Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLSK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLSK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CLSK has increased by 5.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,444,250 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.75 million, following the purchase of 118,660 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CLSK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -467,181 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,812,666.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 151,952 position in CLSK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.30%, now holding 0.87 million shares worth $3.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its CLSK holdings by 682.56% and now holds 0.58 million CLSK shares valued at $2.33 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period. CLSK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.20% at present.