A share of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) closed at $1.44 per share on Friday, up from $1.40 day before. While Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBTS fell by -31.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.27 to $0.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 117.22% in the last 200 days.

On June 14, 2019, The Benchmark Company started tracking Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) recommending Speculative Buy.

Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PBTS is registering an average volume of 8.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.97%, with a gain of 0.70% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 234,915 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.34 million, following the purchase of 234,915 additional shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC made another increased to its shares in PBTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 465.31%.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC decreased its PBTS holdings by -71.49% and now holds 33280.0 PBTS shares valued at $48589.0 with the lessened 83448.0 shares during the period. PBTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.58% at present.