As of Friday, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AERC) stock closed at $5.00, down from $5.20 the previous day. While AeroClean Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -3.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On June 14, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) to Hold.

Analysis of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

One of the most important indicators of AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AERC is recording 10.73M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 39.88%, with a gain of 7.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AERC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AeroClean Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AERC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AERC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 147,787 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.9 million, following the purchase of 147,787 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AERC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 206.08%.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its AERC holdings by 690.80% and now holds 3440.0 AERC shares valued at $20950.0 with the added 3005.0 shares during the period. AERC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.30% at present.