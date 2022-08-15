As of Friday, Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AUR) stock closed at $3.07, down from $3.16 the previous day. While Aurora Innovation Inc. has underperformed by -2.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUR fell by -68.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.77 to $1.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.59% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2021, Goldman started tracking Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)

One of the most important indicators of Aurora Innovation Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 31.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AUR is recording 4.13M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.56%, with a gain of 13.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.81, showing growth from the present price of $3.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aurora Innovation Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AUR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AUR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in AUR has decreased by -1.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 55,726,254 shares of the stock, with a value of $141.54 million, following the sale of -616,483 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AUR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 161.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 16,150,012 additional shares for a total stake of worth $66.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,129,563.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem subtracted a -24,381 position in AUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 15.0 million shares worth $38.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its AUR holdings by 6.64% and now holds 10.05 million AUR shares valued at $25.53 million with the added 0.63 million shares during the period. AUR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.70% at present.