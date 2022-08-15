A share of Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) closed at $1.62 per share on Friday, up from $1.52 day before. While Boxed Inc. has overperformed by 6.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BOXD fell by -83.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.05 to $1.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.39% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BOXD. Citigroup also rated BOXD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 20, 2022.

Analysis of Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BOXD is registering an average volume of 8.87M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.42%, with a loss of -15.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BOXD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Boxed Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BOXD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BOXD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Koch Industries, Inc.’s position in BOXD has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,268,489 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.26 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC made another decreased to its shares in BOXD during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,085,858.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 434,235 position in BOXD. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.56 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -37.17%, now holding 0.94 million shares worth $1.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its BOXD holdings by 25.57% and now holds 0.55 million BOXD shares valued at $1.03 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. BOXD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.00% at present.