As of Friday, AMTD IDEA Group’s (NYSE:AMTD) stock closed at $2.25, down from $2.31 the previous day. While AMTD IDEA Group has underperformed by -2.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMTD fell by -60.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.90 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.50% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of AMTD IDEA Group’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMTD is recording 8.98M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 39.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 30.15%, with a loss of -51.92% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AMTD IDEA Group Shares?

The Capital Markets market is dominated by AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) based in the Hong Kong. When comparing AMTD IDEA Group shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMTD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMTD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in AMTD has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,274,801 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.24 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 21,946 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38625.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,946.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC subtracted a -1,000 position in AMTD. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 716.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 63.81%, now holding 1838.0 shares worth $3235.0. At the end of the first quarter, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its AMTD holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 AMTD shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened -1.16 million shares during the period. AMTD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.40% at present.