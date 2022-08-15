In the current trading session, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s (AEY) stock is trading at the price of $1.87, a fall of -2.20% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -33.76% less than its 52-week high of $2.82 and 77.90% better than its 52-week low of $1.05. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.82% below the high and +48.78% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AEY’s SMA-200 is $1.4533.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 6.41. AEY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.69, resulting in an 4.43 price to cash per share for the period.

How does ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 27.74% of shares. A total of 18 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.45% of its stock and 4.78% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holding total of 0.11 million shares that make 0.83% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.15 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 87751.0 shares of AEY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.66%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.12 million.

An overview of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) traded 1,291,501 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4135 and price change of +0.48. With the moving average of $1.3460 and a price change of +0.43, about 520,706 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AEY’s 100-day average volume is 270,219 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3087 and a price change of +0.48.