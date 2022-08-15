As of Friday, Dave Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DAVE) stock closed at $0.67, down from $0.86 the previous day. While Dave Inc. has underperformed by -22.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAVE fell by -93.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.35 to $0.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -88.32% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) recommending Hold.

Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Dave Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DAVE is recording 5.84M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.88%, with a loss of -14.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.65, showing decline from the present price of $0.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dave Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DAVE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DAVE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 13,844,459 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.55 million, following the purchase of 13,844,459 additional shares during the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in DAVE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.10%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -580,084 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,647,411.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 26,205 position in DAVE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 43567.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.97%, now holding 2.25 million shares worth $1.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its DAVE holdings by 2.31% and now holds 1.64 million DAVE shares valued at $1.13 million with the added 36933.0 shares during the period. DAVE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.40% at present.