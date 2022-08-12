Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) closed Thursday at $15.37 per share, up from $14.86 a day earlier. While Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has overperformed by 3.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HPP fell by -42.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.66 to $13.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.32% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) recommending Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on June 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HPP. Mizuho also Downgraded HPP shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $24.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 20, 2022. Robert W. Baird January 12, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HPP, as published in its report on January 12, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from December 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for HPP shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

The current dividend for HPP investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HPP is recording an average volume of 2.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.97%, with a gain of 8.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.43, showing growth from the present price of $15.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HPP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HPP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HPP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HPP has increased by 0.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,846,756 shares of the stock, with a value of $324.21 million, following the purchase of 175,846 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HPP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -94,151 additional shares for a total stake of worth $207.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,991,393.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 2,035,318 position in HPP. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.89 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.96%, now holding 8.29 million shares worth $122.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV decreased its HPP holdings by -6.98% and now holds 6.97 million HPP shares valued at $103.43 million with the lessened -0.52 million shares during the period.