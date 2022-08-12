As of Thursday, The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s (NYSE:MTW) stock closed at $11.19, up from $11.16 the previous day. While The Manitowoc Company Inc. has overperformed by 0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTW fell by -58.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.37 to $9.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.16% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for MTW. Barclays also Downgraded MTW shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2021. Stifel August 07, 2020d the rating to Hold on August 07, 2020, and set its price target from $11.50 to $11. Goldman April 20, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MTW, as published in its report on April 20, 2020. Citigroup’s report from February 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $14 for MTW shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MTW is recording 251.40K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.13%, with a loss of -5.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.94, showing growth from the present price of $11.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Manitowoc Company Inc. Shares?

The Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market is dominated by The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) based in the USA. When comparing The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 197.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MTW has increased by 0.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,671,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $28.13 million, following the purchase of 12,680 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in MTW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -77,303 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,575,989.

During the first quarter, Front Street Capital Management, added a 97,960 position in MTW. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 42461.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.30%, now holding 1.89 million shares worth $19.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its MTW holdings by 13.24% and now holds 1.77 million MTW shares valued at $18.66 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. MTW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.30% at present.