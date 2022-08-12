The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) marked $23.75 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $22.67. While The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has overperformed by 4.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAIN fell by -43.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.88 to $21.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.88% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2022, CL King started tracking The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on May 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HAIN. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on January 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $47. Evercore ISI November 18, 2021d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for HAIN, as published in its report on November 18, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from February 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for HAIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.27M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HAIN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.19%, with a gain of 5.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.08, showing growth from the present price of $23.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Shares?

The USA based company The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is one of the biggest names in Packaged Foods. When comparing The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -20.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HAIN has decreased by -1.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,572,254 shares of the stock, with a value of $203.51 million, following the sale of -132,606 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HAIN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -47,143 additional shares for a total stake of worth $167.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,042,356.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 438,674 position in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management purchased an additional 66371.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.19%, now holding 5.65 million shares worth $134.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its HAIN holdings by 0.07% and now holds 4.16 million HAIN shares valued at $98.77 million with the added 3034.0 shares during the period. HAIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.20% at present.