As of Thursday, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:ARCO) stock closed at $7.38, down from $7.88 the previous day. While Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -6.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARCO rose by 31.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.44 to $4.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.27% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities Downgraded Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on March 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ARCO. Credit Suisse also Upgraded ARCO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $9.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. Goldman January 19, 2022d the rating to Buy on January 19, 2022, and set its price target from $6 to $7. BofA Securities September 20, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARCO, as published in its report on September 20, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from July 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for ARCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Investors in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.12 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 48.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ARCO is recording 884.53K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.38%, with a loss of -5.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.33, showing growth from the present price of $7.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Restaurants market is dominated by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) based in the Uruguay. When comparing Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 182.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Advisers, Inc.’s position in ARCO has decreased by -3.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,400,637 shares of the stock, with a value of $76.84 million, following the sale of -432,743 additional shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in ARCO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,366,741 additional shares for a total stake of worth $56.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,347,896.

During the first quarter, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L added a 780,149 position in ARCO. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 5.98 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,874.07%, now holding 6.3 million shares worth $42.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its ARCO holdings by 20.60% and now holds 6.03 million ARCO shares valued at $40.65 million with the added 1.03 million shares during the period. ARCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.30% at present.