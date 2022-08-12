As of Thursday, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock closed at $120.67, down from $123.79 the previous day. While Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has underperformed by -2.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTWO fell by -24.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $195.82 to $101.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.99% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, DZ Bank Downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TTWO. Goldman also rated TTWO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $136 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 10, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on June 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $175. Bernstein initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TTWO, as published in its report on April 22, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from April 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $213 for TTWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TTWO is recording 2.91M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.53%, with a loss of -5.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $169.88, showing growth from the present price of $120.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Shares?

The Electronic Gaming & Multimedia market is dominated by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) based in the USA. When comparing Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -49.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TTWO has increased by 0.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,844,257 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.94 billion, following the purchase of 72,412 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TTWO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.97%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -87,650 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.1 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,942,850.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -59,632 position in TTWO. Columbia Management Investment Ad purchased an additional 2.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 156.87%, now holding 3.49 million shares worth $427.33 million. TTWO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.40% at present.