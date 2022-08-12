The share price of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) rose to $82.47 per share on Thursday from $80.34. While Seagate Technology Holdings plc has overperformed by 2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STX fell by -12.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $117.67 to $67.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.65% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, Summit Insights Downgraded Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) to Hold. A report published by Fox Advisors on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for STX. Craig Hallum also Downgraded STX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $79 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 22, 2022. Susquehanna April 14, 2022d the rating to Negative on April 14, 2022, and set its price target from $93 to $65. Summit Insights January 27, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for STX, as published in its report on January 27, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from January 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $110 for STX shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of STX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 337.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and STX is recording an average volume of 1.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.55%, with a gain of 2.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.20, showing growth from the present price of $82.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seagate Technology Holdings plc Shares?

A leading company in the Computer Hardware sector, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is based in the Ireland. When comparing Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 12.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in STX has increased by 0.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,817,418 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.7 billion, following the purchase of 82,638 additional shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in STX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,050,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $959.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,437,070.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 683,548 position in STX. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.71 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.24%, now holding 9.12 million shares worth $651.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its STX holdings by -13.82% and now holds 8.07 million STX shares valued at $576.74 million with the lessened -1.29 million shares during the period. STX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.30% at present.