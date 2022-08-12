A share of Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) closed at $88.15 per share on Thursday, up from $86.18 day before. While Ross Stores Inc. has overperformed by 2.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ROST fell by -30.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $127.34 to $69.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.63% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on May 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for ROST. Bernstein also rated ROST shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 15, 2022. Gordon Haskett February 10, 2022d the rating to Hold on February 10, 2022, and set its price target from $130 to $106. Wells Fargo January 03, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for ROST, as published in its report on January 03, 2022. Truist’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $136 for ROST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

It’s important to note that ROST shareholders are currently getting $1.24 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ross Stores Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 39.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ROST is registering an average volume of 3.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.36%, with a gain of 5.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.71, showing growth from the present price of $88.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ROST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ross Stores Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Apparel Retail market, Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is based in the USA. When comparing Ross Stores Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -27.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ROST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ROST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in ROST has decreased by -5.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 48,663,190 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.42 billion, following the sale of -3,070,290 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ROST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.67%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 172,463 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.83 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,073,919.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -653,356 position in ROST. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.88%, now holding 14.4 million shares worth $1.01 billion. At the end of the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its ROST holdings by 0.51% and now holds 11.34 million ROST shares valued at $796.7 million with the added 57260.0 shares during the period. ROST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.90% at present.