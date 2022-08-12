V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) closed Thursday at $47.17 per share, up from $46.15 a day earlier. While V.F. Corporation has overperformed by 2.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VFC fell by -42.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.70 to $43.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.91% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) to Equal Weight. A report published by UBS on January 31, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VFC. Truist also reiterated VFC shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 31, 2022. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Hold on January 31, 2022, but set its price target from $85 to $74. Robert W. Baird resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for VFC, as published in its report on January 31, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from January 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $80 for VFC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

The current dividend for VFC investors is set at $2.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of V.F. Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 39.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VFC is recording an average volume of 3.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.45%, with a gain of 4.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.14, showing growth from the present price of $47.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze V.F. Corporation Shares?

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Manufacturing market. When comparing V.F. Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 31.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VFC has increased by 17.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 38,867,140 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.72 billion, following the purchase of 5,660,579 additional shares during the last quarter. PNC Bank, NA made another decreased to its shares in VFC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -7,210 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.71 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,774,842.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 6,021,816 position in VFC. Northern Trust Investments, Inc. sold an additional -0.1 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.40%, now holding 24.91 million shares worth $1.1 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its VFC holdings by 0.90% and now holds 18.08 million VFC shares valued at $798.59 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. VFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.00% at present.