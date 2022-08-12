As of Thursday, Planet Fitness Inc.’s (NYSE:PLNT) stock closed at $74.71, down from $77.11 the previous day. While Planet Fitness Inc. has underperformed by -3.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLNT fell by -1.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $99.60 to $61.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.20% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on May 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for PLNT. Evercore ISI also rated PLNT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 15, 2022. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Outperform on January 12, 2022, but set its price target from $100 to $110. Cowen December 14, 2021d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for PLNT, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $93 for PLNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Planet Fitness Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PLNT is recording 868.44K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.01%, with a loss of -6.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.07, showing growth from the present price of $74.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Planet Fitness Inc. Shares?

The Leisure market is dominated by Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) based in the USA. When comparing Planet Fitness Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 117.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 191.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLNT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLNT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PLNT has decreased by -0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,286,418 shares of the stock, with a value of $495.55 million, following the sale of -4,580 additional shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in PLNT during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $473.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,956,803.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC added a 1,608,133 position in PLNT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.61%, now holding 3.26 million shares worth $221.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its PLNT holdings by 2.03% and now holds 2.83 million PLNT shares valued at $192.34 million with the added 56287.0 shares during the period.