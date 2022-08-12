A share of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) closed at $28.16 per share on Thursday, up from $28.00 day before. While Ping Identity Holding Corp. has overperformed by 0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PING rose by 18.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.40 to $15.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.05% in the last 200 days.

On July 29, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) to Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on July 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PING. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $34. Stifel March 24, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PING, as published in its report on March 24, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from October 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $32 for PING shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PING is registering an average volume of 1.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.49%, with a gain of 0.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.75, showing decline from the present price of $28.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PING is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ping Identity Holding Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PING shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PING appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PING has decreased by -9.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,125,696 shares of the stock, with a value of $111.12 million, following the sale of -622,249 additional shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Investment Manage made another increased to its shares in PING during the first quarter, upping its stake by 55.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,837,377 additional shares for a total stake of worth $93.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,129,779.

During the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC added a 244,935 position in PING. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.88%, now holding 4.22 million shares worth $76.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Keenan Capital LLC increased its PING holdings by 20.17% and now holds 3.51 million PING shares valued at $63.69 million with the added 0.59 million shares during the period. PING shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.70% at present.