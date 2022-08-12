Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) marked $2.03 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $2.00. While Passage Bio Inc. has overperformed by 1.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PASG fell by -83.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.42 to $1.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.17% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on January 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PASG. Raymond James also rated PASG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on June 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25. Goldman March 04, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PASG, as published in its report on March 04, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from February 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for PASG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

In order to gain a clear picture of Passage Bio Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 445.15K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PASG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.33%, with a loss of -4.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.57, showing growth from the present price of $2.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PASG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Passage Bio Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PASG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PASG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Deep Track Capital LP’s position in PASG has increased by 4.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,375,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.96 million, following the purchase of 158,003 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PASG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.40%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -178,687 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,611,564.

During the first quarter, Woodline Partners LP subtracted a -1,143 position in PASG. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.32%, now holding 1.69 million shares worth $3.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Highline Capital Management LP decreased its PASG holdings by 0.00% and now holds 1.24 million PASG shares valued at $2.92 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. PASG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.60% at present.