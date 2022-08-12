In Thursday’s session, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) marked $64.96 per share, up from $62.26 in the previous session. While ONEOK Inc. has overperformed by 4.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OKE rose by 22.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.07 to $48.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.32% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2022, Truist started tracking ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on January 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OKE. Wells Fargo December 16, 2021d the rating to Equal Weight on December 16, 2021, and set its price target from $72 to $66. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for OKE, as published in its report on September 28, 2021. Bernstein’s report from September 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $66 for OKE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

With OKE’s current dividend of $3.74 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ONEOK Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OKE has an average volume of 2.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.02%, with a gain of 12.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.25, showing growth from the present price of $64.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OKE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ONEOK Inc. Shares?

Oil & Gas Midstream giant ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing ONEOK Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OKE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OKE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OKE has increased by 2.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 49,835,569 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.77 billion, following the purchase of 1,075,809 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OKE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,493,647 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.82 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,825,649.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1,655,530 position in OKE. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.55%, now holding 8.97 million shares worth $497.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased its OKE holdings by 7.80% and now holds 7.29 million OKE shares valued at $404.53 million with the added 0.53 million shares during the period. OKE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.50% at present.