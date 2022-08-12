Expensify Inc. (EXFY)’s stock is trading at $21.19 at the moment marking a fall of -12.80% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -58.50% less than their 52-week high of $51.06, and 56.04% over their 52-week low of $13.58. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.81% below the high and +28.22% above the low.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 12.88 at the moment. EXFY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 23.14, resulting in an 19.31 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Expensify Inc. (EXFY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY): Earnings History

If we examine Expensify Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, slashing the consensus of $0.05. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.04, resulting in a 80.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.05. That was a difference of $0.04 and a surprise of 80.00%.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Expensify Inc. (EXFY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 35.12% of shares. A total of 60 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 39.64% of its stock and 61.10% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is OpenView Management, LLC holding total of 10.04 million shares that make 14.76% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 176.38 million.

The securities firm Hall Kathryn A. holds 2.34 million shares of EXFY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.44%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 41.12 million.

An overview of Expensify Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Expensify Inc. (EXFY) traded 391,180 shares per day, with a moving average of $20.41 and price change of +3.88. With the moving average of $19.29 and a price change of +1.32, about 380,894 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, EXFY’s 100-day average volume is 414,027 shares, alongside a moving average of $18.42 and a price change of +1.10.