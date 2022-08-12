In Thursday’s session, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) marked $11.15 per share, up from $10.89 in the previous session. While Lumen Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUMN fell by -10.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.49 to $9.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.07% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) recommending Underweight. A report published by Citigroup on November 04, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LUMN. Oppenheimer November 05, 2020d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for LUMN, as published in its report on November 05, 2020.

Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

With LUMN’s current dividend of $1.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LUMN has an average volume of 11.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.49%, with a gain of 2.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.36, showing decline from the present price of $11.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumen Technologies Inc. Shares?

Telecom Services giant Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Lumen Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -26.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LUMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LUMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LUMN has increased by 2.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 112,189,440 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.22 billion, following the purchase of 2,721,315 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LUMN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,358,669 additional shares for a total stake of worth $821.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 75,271,119.

During the first quarter, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. subtracted a -24,600,000 position in LUMN. Southeastern Asset Management, In sold an additional -1.95 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.02%, now holding 62.51 million shares worth $681.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its LUMN holdings by -0.76% and now holds 61.05 million LUMN shares valued at $666.04 million with the lessened -0.47 million shares during the period. LUMN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.90% at present.