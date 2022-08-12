As of Thursday, Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) stock closed at $50.14, up from $48.41 the previous day. While Lincoln National Corporation has overperformed by 3.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LNC fell by -28.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.57 to $44.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.66% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) to Peer Perform. A report published by Citigroup on May 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for LNC. Goldman also Downgraded LNC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on January 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $80. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LNC, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from January 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $83 for LNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Investors in Lincoln National Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Lincoln National Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LNC is recording 1.70M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.12%, with a gain of 6.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.36, showing growth from the present price of $50.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lincoln National Corporation Shares?

The Insurance – Life market is dominated by Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) based in the USA. When comparing Lincoln National Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -58.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LNC has decreased by -5.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,698,634 shares of the stock, with a value of $874.54 million, following the sale of -1,026,227 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LNC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.67%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -58,708 additional shares for a total stake of worth $406.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,697,444.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -426,853 position in LNC. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional 11850.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.27%, now holding 4.31 million shares worth $201.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dodge & Cox decreased its LNC holdings by -1.17% and now holds 4.27 million LNC shares valued at $199.68 million with the lessened 50550.0 shares during the period. LNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.30% at present.