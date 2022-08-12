Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) marked $19.63 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $19.09. While Gray Television Inc. has overperformed by 2.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTN fell by -12.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.24 to $16.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.73% in the last 200 days.

On January 03, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) recommending Overweight. A report published by Loop Capital on October 15, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GTN. Barrington Research also reiterated GTN shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 30, 2020. Wells Fargo Initiated an Outperform rating on September 24, 2019, and assigned a price target of $21. Barrington Research resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for GTN, as published in its report on March 04, 2019. The Benchmark Company’s report from November 07, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $29 for GTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

GTN currently pays a dividend of $0.32 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 52.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Gray Television Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 890.41K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GTN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.41%, with a loss of 0.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.50, showing growth from the present price of $19.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gray Television Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is one of the biggest names in Broadcasting. When comparing Gray Television Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 90.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in GTN has decreased by -2.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,217,148 shares of the stock, with a value of $105.01 million, following the sale of -127,584 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GTN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.83%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -96,750 additional shares for a total stake of worth $87.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,187,412.

During the first quarter, Darsana Capital Partners LP added a 3,654,148 position in GTN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 86261.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.96%, now holding 4.48 million shares worth $75.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its GTN holdings by 0.00% and now holds 4.13 million GTN shares valued at $69.7 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. GTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.80% at present.