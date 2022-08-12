The share price of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rose to $78.90 per share on Thursday from $77.14. While General Electric Company has overperformed by 2.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GE fell by -25.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $116.17 to $59.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.63% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to Outperform. A report published by Bernstein on January 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GE. Credit Suisse also Upgraded GE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $122 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on November 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $125. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for GE, as published in its report on November 23, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $131 for GE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of General Electric Company (GE)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of GE’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of General Electric Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GE is recording an average volume of 6.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.16%, with a gain of 7.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $87.31, showing growth from the present price of $78.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze General Electric Company Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in GE has decreased by -2.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 113,148,782 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.2 billion, following the sale of -2,340,080 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,060,372 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.09 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 79,978,362.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 23,155,612 position in GE. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -2.61 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.29%, now holding 46.67 million shares worth $2.97 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GE holdings by 0.86% and now holds 44.01 million GE shares valued at $2.8 billion with the added 0.37 million shares during the period. GE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.10% at present.