Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) marked $30.30 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $29.84. While Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation has overperformed by 1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZWS fell by -0.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.31 to $25.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.82% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2022, Stifel started tracking Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on February 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ZWS. Robert W. Baird October 15, 2021d the rating to Neutral on October 15, 2021, and set its price target from $32 to $38.

Analysis of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)

ZWS currently pays a dividend of $0.28 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.10M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZWS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.02%, with a gain of 4.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.33, showing growth from the present price of $30.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZWS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) is one of the biggest names in Pollution & Treatment Controls. When comparing Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 71.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZWS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZWS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZWS has increased by 3.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,897,315 shares of the stock, with a value of $296.84 million, following the purchase of 404,135 additional shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in ZWS during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $238.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,739,665.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -352,739 position in ZWS. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 36005.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.51%, now holding 7.04 million shares worth $191.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its ZWS holdings by -36.45% and now holds 4.52 million ZWS shares valued at $123.05 million with the lessened -2.59 million shares during the period. ZWS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.90% at present.