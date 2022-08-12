A share of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) closed at $228.48 per share on Thursday, up from $217.80 day before. While Pioneer Natural Resources Company has overperformed by 4.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PXD rose by 58.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $288.46 to $128.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.93% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on July 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for PXD. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded PXD shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $290 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 06, 2022. BofA Securities January 10, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 10, 2022, and set its price target from $230 to $234. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PXD, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

It’s important to note that PXD shareholders are currently getting $23.37 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PXD is registering an average volume of 2.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.45%, with a gain of 7.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $293.28, showing growth from the present price of $228.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PXD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pioneer Natural Resources Company Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is based in the USA. When comparing Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 505.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PXD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PXD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PXD has decreased by -9.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,088,842 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.7 billion, following the sale of -2,218,456 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in PXD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,423,102 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.5 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,679,316.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 172,380 position in PXD. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.75%, now holding 12.85 million shares worth $2.87 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its PXD holdings by -21.25% and now holds 9.64 million PXD shares valued at $2.15 billion with the lessened -2.6 million shares during the period. PXD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.10% at present.