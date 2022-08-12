In Thursday’s session, Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) marked $54.76 per share, up from $53.65 in the previous session. While Masco Corporation has overperformed by 2.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAS fell by -11.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.06 to $46.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.20% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) to Underperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on April 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for MAS. JP Morgan also Upgraded MAS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 30, 2022. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on January 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $86. Barclays December 15, 2021d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for MAS, as published in its report on December 15, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from November 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $75 for MAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

With MAS’s current dividend of $1.12 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Masco Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -242.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MAS has an average volume of 2.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.88%, with a gain of 3.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.69, showing growth from the present price of $54.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Masco Corporation Shares?

Building Products & Equipment giant Masco Corporation (MAS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Masco Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 929.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MAS has increased by 0.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,621,058 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.25 billion, following the purchase of 78,128 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in MAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.24%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 688,373 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.11 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,917,680.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -686,211 position in MAS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.9 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.80%, now holding 10.61 million shares worth $536.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fiduciary Management, Inc. decreased its MAS holdings by -4.92% and now holds 8.06 million MAS shares valued at $407.94 million with the lessened -0.42 million shares during the period.