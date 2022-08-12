As of Thursday, Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LRMR) stock closed at $1.98, up from $1.96 the previous day. While Larimar Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LRMR fell by -82.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.26 to $1.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.04% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2022, William Blair Downgraded Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) to Mkt Perform. A report published by JMP Securities on February 10, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for LRMR. William Blair also rated LRMR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 01, 2021.

Analysis of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR)

One of the most important indicators of Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LRMR is recording 34.77K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.48%, with a gain of 21.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LRMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Larimar Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LRMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LRMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Deerfield Management Company LP’s position in LRMR has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,830,249 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.43 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in LRMR during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,515,148.

During the first quarter, RA Capital Management LP subtracted a -52,750 position in LRMR. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC purchased an additional 0.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 42.19%, now holding 1.05 million shares worth $2.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Opaleye Management, Inc. increased its LRMR holdings by 6.80% and now holds 0.94 million LRMR shares valued at $1.85 million with the added 60100.0 shares during the period. LRMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.90% at present.