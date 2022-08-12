SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) closed Thursday at $51.02 per share, up from $48.97 a day earlier. While SL Green Realty Corp. has overperformed by 4.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLG fell by -30.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.15 to $43.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.44% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) recommending Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on April 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SLG. Truist also Downgraded SLG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 28, 2022. BofA Securities September 24, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SLG, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. Barclays’s report from September 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $81 for SLG shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

The current dividend for SLG investors is set at $3.73 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SL Green Realty Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SLG is recording an average volume of 958.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.91%, with a gain of 7.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.23, showing growth from the present price of $51.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SL Green Realty Corp. Shares?

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Office market. When comparing SL Green Realty Corp. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 207.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SLG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SLG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SLG has increased by 1.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,404,402 shares of the stock, with a value of $434.01 million, following the purchase of 166,104 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SLG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -22,957 additional shares for a total stake of worth $281.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,097,357.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 521,147 position in SLG. Confluence Investment Management purchased an additional 0.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 54.28%, now holding 2.08 million shares worth $95.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV increased its SLG holdings by 3.06% and now holds 1.77 million SLG shares valued at $81.51 million with the added 52439.0 shares during the period. SLG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.80% at present.