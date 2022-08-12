As of Thursday, Univar Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:UNVR) stock closed at $26.36, up from $26.09 the previous day. While Univar Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UNVR rose by 9.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.00 to $21.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.12% in the last 200 days.

On May 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on March 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for UNVR. UBS also rated UNVR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 21, 2021. Berenberg August 25, 2021d the rating to Buy on August 25, 2021, and set its price target from $25 to $28. Goldman May 11, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UNVR, as published in its report on May 11, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from March 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $21 for UNVR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Univar Solutions Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UNVR is recording 1.50M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.20%, with a gain of 3.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.11, showing growth from the present price of $26.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UNVR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Univar Solutions Inc. Shares?

The Chemicals market is dominated by Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) based in the USA. When comparing Univar Solutions Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UNVR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UNVR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in UNVR has increased by 26.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,610,643 shares of the stock, with a value of $413.11 million, following the purchase of 3,472,057 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UNVR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 247,296 additional shares for a total stake of worth $385.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,518,387.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 174,427 position in UNVR. Edgepoint Investment Group, Inc. sold an additional -1.82 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.10%, now holding 12.06 million shares worth $299.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its UNVR holdings by 2.62% and now holds 5.48 million UNVR shares valued at $136.25 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. UNVR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.22% at present.