A share of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) closed at $72.44 per share on Thursday, up from $72.21 day before. While World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has overperformed by 0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WWE rose by 42.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.48 to $46.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.14% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2022, Loop Capital Upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) to Buy. Morgan Stanley also reiterated WWE shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, quoting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 15, 2021. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 05, 2021, but set its price target from $50 to $65. The Benchmark Company resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for WWE, as published in its report on January 26, 2021. Evercore ISI’s report from January 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $58 for WWE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

It’s important to note that WWE shareholders are currently getting $0.48 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 53.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WWE is registering an average volume of 771.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.37%, with a gain of 1.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.18, showing decline from the present price of $72.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WWE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Entertainment market, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is based in the USA. When comparing World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 47.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WWE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WWE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lindsell Train Ltd.’s position in WWE has decreased by -19.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,659,710 shares of the stock, with a value of $541.15 million, following the sale of -2,126,247 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in WWE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.45%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -51,051 additional shares for a total stake of worth $216.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,472,452.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -1,027,299 position in WWE. American Century Investment Manag sold an additional 74058.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.94%, now holding 2.45 million shares worth $152.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Independent Franchise Partners LL decreased its WWE holdings by -3.37% and now holds 1.9 million WWE shares valued at $118.91 million with the lessened 66330.0 shares during the period.