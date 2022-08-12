In Thursday’s session, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) marked $69.06 per share, up from $67.88 in the previous session. While Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has overperformed by 1.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FBHS fell by -32.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $109.23 to $56.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.97% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on April 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FBHS. BofA Securities also Downgraded FBHS shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 11, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $90. Loop Capital March 23, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for FBHS, as published in its report on March 23, 2022. Jefferies’s report from March 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $95 for FBHS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)

With FBHS’s current dividend of $1.12 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FBHS has an average volume of 1.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.90%, with a gain of 1.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $82.93, showing growth from the present price of $69.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FBHS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. Shares?

Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances giant Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FBHS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FBHS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FBHS has increased by 1.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,291,880 shares of the stock, with a value of $855.8 million, following the purchase of 271,461 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in FBHS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -25.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,040,981 additional shares for a total stake of worth $524.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,762,627.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 23,650 position in FBHS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.47 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.14%, now holding 6.08 million shares worth $364.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its FBHS holdings by -4.01% and now holds 6.05 million FBHS shares valued at $362.48 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period. FBHS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.00% at present.