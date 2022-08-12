A share of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) closed at $16.04 per share on Thursday, up from $15.37 day before. While Euronav NV has overperformed by 4.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EURN rose by 95.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.65 to $7.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.71% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) recommending Hold. A report published by Jefferies on April 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EURN. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13. BTIG Research January 08, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EURN, as published in its report on January 08, 2021. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

It’s important to note that EURN shareholders are currently getting $0.15 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EURN is registering an average volume of 1.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.70%, with a gain of 12.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.95, showing decline from the present price of $16.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EURN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Euronav NV Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EURN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EURN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in EURN has increased by 47.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,238,530 shares of the stock, with a value of $110.22 million, following the purchase of 2,954,195 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 9,124,073 additional shares for a total stake of worth $108.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,124,073.

During the first quarter, Magallanes Value Investors SA SGI added a 543,161 position in EURN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.01%, now holding 5.11 million shares worth $60.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc. increased its EURN holdings by 25.90% and now holds 4.94 million EURN shares valued at $58.99 million with the added 1.02 million shares during the period. EURN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.66% at present.