Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) marked $23.86 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $24.06. While Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDR fell by -3.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.28 to $17.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.22% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EDR. Credit Suisse also rated EDR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 24, 2022. Goldman May 18, 2022d the rating to Buy on May 18, 2022, and set its price target from $30 to $29. UBS May 13, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EDR, as published in its report on May 13, 2022. Barclays’s report from May 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $27 for EDR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.24M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EDR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.57%, with a gain of 0.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.67, showing growth from the present price of $23.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EDR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EDR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GIC Pte Ltd.’s position in EDR has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,038,712 shares of the stock, with a value of $432.56 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo made another decreased to its shares in EDR during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $432.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,038,712.

During the first quarter, Coatue Management LLC subtracted a -797,531 position in EDR. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem purchased an additional 52297.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.49%, now holding 10.62 million shares worth $218.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its EDR holdings by 0.71% and now holds 10.03 million EDR shares valued at $206.24 million with the added 70790.0 shares during the period. EDR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.30% at present.