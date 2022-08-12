A share of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) closed at $1.41 per share on Thursday, down from $1.43 day before. While ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEY fell by -42.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.82 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.46% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 87.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AEY is registering an average volume of 15.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.79%, with a gain of 6.82% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in AEY has decreased by -4.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 110,273 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.14 million, following the sale of -5,400 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AEY during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 87,751.

During the first quarter, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC subtracted a 0 position in AEY. Creative Planning LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 70625.0 shares worth $88988.0. At the end of the first quarter, TKB Investment Partners JSC decreased its AEY holdings by -12.38% and now holds 50500.0 AEY shares valued at $63630.0 with the lessened 7136.0 shares during the period. AEY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.50% at present.