Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) closed Thursday at $75.86 per share, up from $73.98 a day earlier. While Darling Ingredients Inc. has overperformed by 2.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAR rose by 0.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $87.59 to $55.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.25% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2022, Cowen started tracking Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Raymond James on July 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for DAR. Evercore ISI also rated DAR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $86 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2021. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DAR, as published in its report on June 09, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from March 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $84 for DAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Darling Ingredients Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DAR is recording an average volume of 1.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a gain of 5.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $96.00, showing growth from the present price of $75.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Darling Ingredients Inc. Shares?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Packaged Foods market. When comparing Darling Ingredients Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 26.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DAR has decreased by -0.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,113,118 shares of the stock, with a value of $963.56 million, following the sale of -159,815 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DAR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 139,723 additional shares for a total stake of worth $730.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,216,975.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 5,785,386 position in DAR. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -1.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.70%, now holding 6.67 million shares worth $398.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DAR holdings by 4.80% and now holds 4.56 million DAR shares valued at $272.42 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. DAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.20% at present.