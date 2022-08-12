A share of Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) closed at $18.44 per share on Thursday, up from $18.11 day before. While Xerox Holdings Corporation has overperformed by 1.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XRX fell by -24.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.45 to $13.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.30% in the last 200 days.

On February 04, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) to Underweight. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for XRX. Cross Research also Downgraded XRX shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 19, 2021. Loop Capital April 27, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for XRX, as published in its report on April 27, 2020. Citigroup’s report from April 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13 for XRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)

It’s important to note that XRX shareholders are currently getting $1.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and XRX is registering an average volume of 2.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.98%, with a gain of 5.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.67, showing decline from the present price of $18.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xerox Holdings Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Icahn Associates Holding LLC’s position in XRX has increased by 6.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,245,314 shares of the stock, with a value of $508.54 million, following the purchase of 2,130,423 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 17,067,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $253.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,067,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -417,641 position in XRX. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -1.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.75%, now holding 10.37 million shares worth $154.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its XRX holdings by 9.27% and now holds 7.35 million XRX shares valued at $109.22 million with the added 0.62 million shares during the period. XRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.50% at present.