As of Thursday, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (NYSE:EBR) stock closed at $9.15, down from $9.46 the previous day. While Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. has underperformed by -3.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBR rose by 19.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.72 to $5.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.74% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Investors in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.15 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EBR is recording 2.35M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.95%, with a loss of -1.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.70, showing growth from the present price of $9.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Shares?

The Utilities – Regulated Electric market is dominated by Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) based in the Brazil. When comparing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 69.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Advisors’s position in EBR has increased by 10.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,825,484 shares of the stock, with a value of $51.67 million, following the purchase of 557,659 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in EBR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.33%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -416,112 additional shares for a total stake of worth $46.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,260,650.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -460,833 position in EBR. Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda. purchased an additional 1.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 305.72%, now holding 2.31 million shares worth $20.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its EBR holdings by 0.00% and now holds 1.16 million EBR shares valued at $10.26 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. EBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.76% at present.