AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) closed Thursday at $0.72 per share, up from $0.70 a day earlier. While AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has overperformed by 3.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UAVS fell by -82.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.25 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.80% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 123.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UAVS is recording an average volume of 1.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.01%, with a gain of 8.63% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UAVS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UAVS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UAVS has decreased by -1.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,112,055 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.66 million, following the sale of -66,130 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UAVS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 44,122 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,796,908.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -938,672 position in UAVS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.02%, now holding 1.35 million shares worth $0.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its UAVS holdings by -8.39% and now holds 1.26 million UAVS shares valued at $0.82 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. UAVS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.40% at present.