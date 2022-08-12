The share price of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) rose to $48.46 per share on Thursday from $47.76. While AerCap Holdings N.V. has overperformed by 1.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AER fell by -13.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.38 to $37.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.99% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) recommending Positive. A report published by Cowen on March 12, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AER. Stephens also Upgraded AER shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $88 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 11, 2021. BofA Securities November 24, 2020d the rating to Buy on November 24, 2020, and set its price target from $36 to $47. BofA/Merrill June 01, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AER, as published in its report on June 01, 2020. Cowen’s report from July 30, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $60 for AER shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 63.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of AerCap Holdings N.V.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AER is recording an average volume of 1.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a gain of 8.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.25, showing growth from the present price of $48.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AerCap Holdings N.V. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in AER has decreased by -3.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,871,203 shares of the stock, with a value of $731.65 million, following the sale of -712,016 additional shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in AER during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,811 additional shares for a total stake of worth $357.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,724,331.

During the first quarter, Eagle Capital Management LLC subtracted a -201,631 position in AER. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased an additional 1.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 26.83%, now holding 6.1 million shares worth $249.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its AER holdings by 1.82% and now holds 4.42 million AER shares valued at $181.02 million with the added 78919.0 shares during the period.