The share price of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) rose to $30.51 per share on Thursday from $29.31. While Vornado Realty Trust has overperformed by 4.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNO fell by -29.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.26 to $27.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.80% in the last 200 days.

On May 31, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) to Market Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on May 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for VNO. Mizuho also rated VNO shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 22, 2022. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for VNO, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from April 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $44 for VNO shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of VNO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.12 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Vornado Realty Trust’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VNO is recording an average volume of 1.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.73%, with a gain of 7.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.90, showing growth from the present price of $30.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vornado Realty Trust Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Office sector, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is based in the USA. When comparing Vornado Realty Trust shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VNO has decreased by -1.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,375,252 shares of the stock, with a value of $754.07 million, following the sale of -437,956 additional shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in VNO during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $516.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,082,373.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,319,443 position in VNO. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.22 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.02%, now holding 10.49 million shares worth $299.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its VNO holdings by 8.18% and now holds 7.06 million VNO shares valued at $201.92 million with the added 0.53 million shares during the period. VNO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.