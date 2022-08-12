MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) marked $0.52 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $0.52. While MEI Pharma Inc. has overperformed by 0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MEIP fell by -81.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.55 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.76% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) to Equal Weight. A report published by Stifel on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MEIP. Jefferies also Downgraded MEIP shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on February 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4. Alliance Global Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MEIP, as published in its report on September 22, 2020. SunTrust’s report from May 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for MEIP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 304.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of MEI Pharma Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.45M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MEIP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.42%, with a gain of 0.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.17, showing growth from the present price of $0.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MEIP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MEI Pharma Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

