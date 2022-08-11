A share of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) closed at $5.20 per share on Wednesday, up from $4.27 day before. While Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 21.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GROV fell by -46.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.50 to $3.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.90% in the last 200 days.

On June 27, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GROV is registering an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.39%, with a gain of 23.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GROV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GROV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GROV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 4,577,282 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.19 million, following the purchase of 4,577,282 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in GROV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.27%.

At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its GROV holdings by 5.95% and now holds 1.88 million GROV shares valued at $8.71 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period.