Currently, Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s (GSV) stock is trading at $0.40, marking a fall of -0.20% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -27.42% below its 52-week high of $0.55 and 46.33% above its 52-week low of $0.27. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.41% below the high and +46.66% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GSV’s SMA-200 is $0.4141.

GSV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.51, resulting in an 10.59 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV): Earnings History

If we examine Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.01, slashing the consensus of -$0.01. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.01 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.01. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.00%.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.23% of shares. A total of 53 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 47.32% of its stock and 48.40% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sun Valley Gold LLC holding total of 48.58 million shares that make 13.54% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 21.37 million.

The securities firm FMR, LLC holds 25.0 million shares of GSV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.97%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 11.0 million.

An overview of Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) traded 452,613 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3441 and price change of +0.11. With the moving average of $0.3511 and a price change of +0.04, about 515,251 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GSV’s 100-day average volume is 502,099 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.3849 and a price change of -0.12.