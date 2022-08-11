As of Wednesday, Teradyne Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TER) stock closed at $99.12, up from $92.83 the previous day. While Teradyne Inc. has overperformed by 6.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TER fell by -19.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $168.91 to $82.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.15% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on July 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for TER. Morgan Stanley March 03, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TER, as published in its report on March 03, 2022. Craig Hallum’s report from January 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $138 for TER shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Investors in Teradyne Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Teradyne Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TER is recording 1.78M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.30%, with a loss of -2.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $114.11, showing growth from the present price of $99.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teradyne Inc. Shares?

The Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market is dominated by Teradyne Inc. (TER) based in the USA. When comparing Teradyne Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -15.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TER has increased by 1.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,472,325 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.56 billion, following the purchase of 178,901 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TER during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 400,956 additional shares for a total stake of worth $886.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,894,446.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 389,409 position in TER. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 24676.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.37%, now holding 6.66 million shares worth $596.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad increased its TER holdings by 5.82% and now holds 6.27 million TER shares valued at $561.37 million with the added 0.35 million shares during the period.