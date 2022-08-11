Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) closed Wednesday at $120.09 per share, up from $115.56 a day earlier. While Spotify Technology S.A. has overperformed by 3.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPOT fell by -44.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $305.60 to $89.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.09% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Citigroup Reiterated Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for SPOT. Raymond James also Upgraded SPOT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $150 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 06, 2022. Pivotal Research Group April 28, 2022d the rating to Hold on April 28, 2022, and set its price target from $235 to $110. Guggenheim April 27, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SPOT, as published in its report on April 27, 2022. Rosenblatt also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Spotify Technology S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SPOT is recording an average volume of 2.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a loss of -0.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $141.06, showing growth from the present price of $120.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spotify Technology S.A. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in SPOT has increased by 4.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,228,574 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.18 billion, following the purchase of 1,091,672 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SPOT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -154,950 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.5 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,947,931.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem added a 823,170 position in SPOT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.18%, now holding 2.81 million shares worth $263.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Alecta Pension Insurance Mutual increased its SPOT holdings by 7.74% and now holds 2.79 million SPOT shares valued at $261.37 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. SPOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.20% at present.