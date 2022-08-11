A share of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) closed at $0.45 per share on Wednesday, down from $0.49 day before. While ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has underperformed by -8.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RSLS fell by -87.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.04 to $0.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.34% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -117.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RSLS is registering an average volume of 219.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.07%, with a loss of -6.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.08, showing growth from the present price of $0.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RSLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RSLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RSLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RSLS has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 499,359 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.29 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in RSLS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 24.34%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 54,933 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 280,629.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a 0 position in RSLS. Susquehanna Investment Group LLC sold an additional 4600.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.67%, now holding 0.12 million shares worth $69644.0. RSLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.40% at present.